Nicki Minaj Releases 11 Fresh LØCI Sneaker Color Options

Nicki Minaj is dropping new kicks today.

Ben Atkinson
Nicki Minaj is making waves in the sneaker world with the release of 11 new colorways in collaboration with vegan brand LØCI. Today marks the launch of these vibrant kicks, showcasing Nicki's signature pink and purple vibes. As a fashion icon and trendsetter, Nicki's collaboration with LØCI brings a fresh and bold take on vegan sneakers. Each pair in the collection boasts unique designs and eye-catching colors, reflecting Nicki's fearless style and personality. From bright pinks to deep purples, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and make a statement.

With her influence and LØCI's expertise in vegan footwear, these sneakers offer both style and substance. Plus, knowing that they're ethically made only adds to their appeal. Nicki's fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of her collaboration with LØCI, and the wait is finally over. With 11 new colorways to choose from, there's something for everyone in this exciting collection. Whether you're a die-hard Nicki fan or simply appreciate stylish and eco-friendly sneakers, these kicks are sure to be a hit. Her collaboration with LØCI marks a significant milestone in her career.

Nicki Minaj's New LØCI Kicks

As you might expect, the sneakers seemingly feature vibrant colorways. Pink and purple tones dominate, channeling Nicki's personal fashion. Nicki Minaj's face can be located on the tongues, adding some personal branding to the sneakers.

Nicki Minaj's new LØCI sneakers are all set to be released today, April 12th, at 1 PM Eastern via the LØCI website. Also, the retail price of the sneakers isn't known as of now. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
