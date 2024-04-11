Megan Thee Stallion's Social Media Boundaries Include Keeping Instagram Off Her Phone, Hot Girl Prefers Pinterest

Megan Thee Stallion spoke in her recent Women's Health cover issue about how being a dark-skinned Black woman has been extra difficult over the past few years. "I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me," she told the outlet. "As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human," Meg reflected. Many readers resonated with her sentiment and were happy to hear the black-haired beauty discuss her relationship with social media at an ADWeek event.

"You know what I really like? Pinterest," Thee Stallion shared, praising the mood-boarding platform that has minimal interaction with others. While she loves the app, the 29-year-old isn't ready to give out her handle to the hotties. Still, she did fill us in on what kinds of things she's been saving to her various boards. "I deleted Instagram and Twitter off my phone. I have TikTok and I have Pinterest," Megan said. "Pinterest is, like, the best app in my opinion right now because I can curate what I want to see."

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks During Social Media Week

"I can literally get on there and see what I want to see. Like, if I want to see puppies all day, that’s what I see. My Pinterest is makeup, puppies, breakfast [laughs], workout videos, booty shorts [laughs]. I see all the content I like to see," Thee Stalli added.

Megan Thee Stallion might not keep Instagram on her phone regularly, but the Hot Girl Coach still makes sure to connect with her fans by going Live and chatting with them occasionally. Earlier this week she and some friends stepped out for a tipsy sushi dinner, at which time Meg addressed rumours of a nose job and had plenty to say about her "only best friend" not introducing her to the guy she's been seeing. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

