Lil Uzi Vert Finally Sells The Mansion They Listed Last Year

Late last year, Lil Uzi Vert put their California mansion up for sale. The property is in Bell Canyon and the rapper originally bought it back in 2021. The quick turnaround had the potential to net Uzi a nice profit as it was originally listed for $6 million. The five months it took to sell probably weren't a good sign. That's why it's no surprise that the property eventually sold for an underwhelming $4.35 million. Given that Uzi bought the mansion for $4.4 million just a few years ago the final price tag has to be a bit of a let down for the rapper.

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert deactivated their social media. They weren't exactly clear on why but as a result they've been extremely quiet since. The rapper promised two new projects last year following the release of Pink Tape, but neither ever materialized. The first was the long-awaited third edition of their LUV Is Rage series. Fans were hoping the project would drop like an extended deluxe edition similar to LUV Vs. The World 2 and Eternal Atake back in 2019. The second album they announced was a tribute to Young Thug called Barter 16. The project even got an album cover where Uzi mirrored a classic Thug cover. Neither project was ever officially released despite repeated teases.

Lil Uzi Vert Sells Their Mansion For $4.35 Million

Uzi's absence from social media has kept them away from some of the numerous dramas surrounding their partner, City Girls rapper JT. She's been engaging in a back and forth with GloRilla dating back to last week.

But even more shocking to fans was her recent spat with the other member of City Girls, Yung Miami. The pair filled Twitter feeds with their arguments yesterday. It got so bad that "the girls are fighting" began trending on Twitter. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert selling their mansion for slightly less than they bought it for a few years ago? Do you hope they return to social media soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

