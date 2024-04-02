Who Is Jade Ramey? The IG Model Named In Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit

Social media influencers come and go like fleeting whispers. Nonetheless, certain individuals manage to carve out a lasting impression on the minds of their followers. One such individual is Jade Ramey, affectionately known as Taco Bae. Her journey from carefree partygoer to fitness enthusiast has been the talk of many. However, her name has been splattered across headlines recently, and not for her fitness work. Instead, Ramey is in the media due to her alleged association with Diddy. Specifically, she’s been named in the infamous lawsuit filed by Lil Rod against the music mogul. But just who is Jade Ramey? And why is she involved in the lawsuit?

Jade Ramey’s Early Years

Born on November 29, 1994, in the city of Portland, Oregon, Jade Ramey's roots run deep within the Pacific Northwest. It was amidst the picturesque landscapes and the embrace of her loving family that Jade spent her formative years. In her youth, Jade was pretty active, and she spent her time getting involved in various sporting activities. She was also known to thrive in the company of her close-knit circle of friends.

During her college years, however, Jade found herself ensnared in the allure of college parties. It was then that she plunged into an extremely unhealthy drinking habit. This resulted in a rapid weight gain, and was a harsh wake-up call for her. The weight gain prompted her to fully commit to fitness to achieve her desired results.

Becoming A Fitness Influencer

Recognizing the toll her lifestyle was taking, Jade made a pivotal decision to reclaim control of her physical and mental health. It was this turning point that sparked her journey into the realm of fitness and diets. Despite her prior involvement in sports and gym sessions, Jade struggled to achieve her desired results. It wasn't until she immersed herself completely in fitness, diligently learning proper techniques, that she began to witness positive changes in her body.

Alongside her rigorous training regimen, Jade took a deep dive into refining her diet. With her body sculpted through dedicated workouts, she recognized the importance of cultivating self-assurance. Thus, she moved on to Instagram, sharing pictures of her fitness journey. Embracing the discipline of fitness, she discovered a newfound sense of purpose and vitality. In 2017, Jade Ramey caught the attention of many when she stepped onto the stage of Maxim's Finest contest, hosted by the esteemed Maxim magazine.

Now, she is a fitness model renowned for her alluring sportswear, swimwear, and lingerie photos. She currently boasts a staggering following of over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and an estimated net worth of $900,000. Beyond her striking visuals, she empowers and guides others toward their fitness aspirations through meticulously crafted workout programs available on her personal website. Jade also hosts a podcast titled Free Game, where she engages in insightful interviews and discusses an array of subjects, spanning from matters of the heart, to her personal passions. Additionally, she shares exclusive content on her OnlyFans platform.

The Diddy Lawsuit

Amidst the glittering lights of fame, Jade has found herself embroiled in controversy. Recently, her name surfaced in an ongoing lawsuit by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Diddy. Lil Rod claims that she, as well two other women, were paid as sex workers for the Bad Boy Records founder. Specifically, and according to Page Six, the lawsuit alleges that Diddy enlisted the services of Yung Miami, Daphne Joy, and Jade Ramey as sex workers. The lawsuit further claims that a female accountant named Robin Greenhill provided them with a monthly stipend. Though the news certainly sparked a discourse online, it should be noted that none of these claims have been proven to be true nor has any evidence been presented publicly to verify the allegations.

Still, it doesn’t help Ramey’s case that she was previously linked to Diddy back in December 2022. The two were photographed kissing shortly after he announced his daughter Love’s birth. Despite the severity of the allegations, and how much they can negatively impact her brand, Jade is yet to address the claims. Instead, she has continued to post as usual on her Instagram account.

