Kaash Paige Is Feeling Like A "Superstar" On Her Latest Offering

Kaash Paige is one of many underrated multi-talents who bring tons of different sounds to her music. The Dallas, Texas singer and rapper definitely shares a lot of similarities with Travis Scott and Don Toliver. Those two are pioneers and major influences on the current style coming out of the Southwest. Dark, melodic, psychedelic, and atmospheric auto-tune-tinged cuts are the name of the game.

That is the vibe Kaash Paige is bringing to the table on her latest single "Superstar." It is a hard flexing cut, as the 23-year-old is flaunting her expensive jewelry and rockstar lifestyle. The lyrics are somewhat reminiscent of Post Malone and 21 Savage's mega hit "rockstar." However, outside of that, this a Kaash Paige track the rest of the way.

Listen To "Superstar" By Kaash Paige

She has not officially announced anything yet, but with all of these singles as of late, there may be an album coming soon. Since September, Kaash has now put out six solo efforts, and her last LP, S2ML, dropped in 2022. Furthermore, this is also her third track of 2024. So, hopefully we get new soon that a new tape is on the way.

She has not officially announced anything yet, but with all of these singles as of late, there may be an album coming soon. Since September, Kaash has now put out six solo efforts, and her last LP, S2ML, dropped in 2022. Furthermore, this is also her third track of 2024. So, hopefully we get new soon that a new tape is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

When you walk past me, just know, it's Saint Laurent

Yeah, just know it's Saint Laurent

Diamonds on me shinin', yeah, you know I'm finna flaunt

Nasty, get nasty (nasty)

When you live this lifestyle, s*** be hella classy

Instagram baddies tell 'em to get at me

