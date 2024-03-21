Drake Bell Defends Josh Peck Amid Backlash Over "Quiet On Set" Silence

Drake Bell has asked people to refrain from sending his Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck hate over the former's apparent silence on Bell's abuse allegations. In a video posted online, Bell stated that Peck had reached out privately to him. Furthermore, he noted that he respected Peck's choice to not speak publicly on the harrowing allegations.

Peck and Bell are not close, despite their on-screen chemistry in the early 2000s. Peck has said that the pair did not stay close after their show wrapped. This came to a head when Peck did not invite Bell to his wedding. Furthermore, Peck further distanced himself when Bell was accused, and convicted of, allegations surrounding a minor. The last time that the pair were seen together in public was at the 2017 VMAs. The moment has often been described as an "emotional reunion".

Why Were People Hating On Josh Peck?

Bell was forced to make the statement after Peck received a wave of hate following the airing of Quiet On Set. The tell-all documentary about the abuse that ran rife in children's TV, especially on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel sets, aired this week. As part of the two-part documentary, Drake Bell publicly revealed his identity as one of the minors who alleged sexual abuse at the hands of acting coach Brian Peck. Peck is not related to Bell's Drake & Josh co-star despite the shared surname. Peck was convicted of a handful of charges. However, he was still able to make a return to children's TV. Peck worked on The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody after his conviction.

Meanwhile, Josh Peck was seen posting comedy TikToks in the hours after the show aired. This led fans to inundate his social media with criticism and hate. They accused him of not being there for Bell despite their personal distance. At this time, Peck himself has not revealed any abuse or other allegations, be it like a figure like Brian Peck or notorious Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider.

