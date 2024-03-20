Josh Peck Receives Backlash For Silence On Drake Bell Allegations

While Peck and Bell hasn't been on speaking terms for years, fans expected better from the former co-stars

BYBen Mock
Global Premiere Of Paramount+'s "The Tiger's Apprentice" - Arrivals

Josh Peck has received intense backlash for his apparent silence on the allegations of abuse that Drake Bell revealed in the recently released Quiet On Set documentary. In the hours after Bell revealed that he had been abused by acting coach Brian Peck, his Drake & Josh co-star, who is not related to Bell's alleged abuser, was seen posting comedy videos on TikTok. People felt that Peck should have spoken out in support of Bell.

However, Peck and Bell are not close, despite their on-screen chemistry in the early 2000s. Peck has said that the pair did not stay close after their show wrapped. This came to a head when Peck did not invite Bell to his wedding. Furthermore, Peck further distanced himself when Bell was accused, and convicted of, allegations surrounding a minor.

Read More: Drake Bell Reportedly Safe

Drake Bell Says Pedo Claims Are "Literally Going To Kill" Him

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere, on April 20 2023, Bell posted a tweet that translated to "Finally in Mexico! I need to make it my home. It's so much better than the US!" However, Bell then chose to respond to someone who replied with "No way, you just increase gentrification." The following day (April 21), Bell promoted his new song, "Going Away", as well as Jennette McCurdy's biography. In replies to his promotion of the book, one user wrote "and i hope you stop touching kids & beating women, but here we are :)."

The tweets calling Bell a pedophile and molester continued throughout the rest of the week. However, the one that has caught people's attention was posted back on April 19. A now-deleted tweet presumably called Bell out. Another user replied, "don't forget he's a pedo." A third user defended Bell saying "he's not though." Bell responded to the third reply, saying "Do a second of research This is what I have to live with everyday they are literally going to kill me. Bloods on their hands…" Drake Bell was not required to register as a sex offender as part of his guilty plea. However, the language directly invoking suicide, especially after the allegations the previous week, was deeply concerning for fans.

Read More: Drake Bell Jokes About Missing Persons Report

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture. With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.
recommended content
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Red CarpetPop CultureDrake Bell Says Pedo Claims Are "Literally Going To Kill" Him
drake bell net worthPop CultureDrake Bell Net Worth 2024: What Is The Nickelodeon Star Worth?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesPop CultureDrake Bell Arrested In Cleveland & Charged With Child Endangerment Crimes
Thirst Project's Inaugural Legacy SummitPop CultureDrake Bell Jokes About Missing Persons Report