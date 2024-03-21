Josh Peck Breaks His Silence Amid "Quiet On Set" Debacle

Josh Peck has released a statement in the wake of the Quiet On Set documentary. "I finished the Quiet on Set documentary and took a few days to process it. I reached out to Drake privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world. Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry," Peck wrote.

Peck received a wave of hate following the airing of Quiet On Set. He was seen posting comedy TikToks in the hours after the show aired. This led fans to inundate his social media with criticism and hate. They accused him of not being there for Bell despite their personal distance. At this time, Peck himself has not revealed any abuse or other allegations, be it like a figure like Brian Peck or notorious Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider.

Drake Bell Defends Josh Peck Amid Backlash Over "Quiet On Set" Silence

Hours before Peck's statement, Drake Bell has asked people to refrain from sending his Drake & Josh co-star hate over the former's apparent silence on Bell's abuse allegations. In a video posted online, Bell stated that Peck had reached out privately to him. Furthermore, he noted that he respected Peck's choice to not speak publicly on the harrowing allegations.

Peck and Bell are not close, despite their on-screen chemistry in the early 2000s. Peck has said that the pair did not stay close after their show wrapped. This came to a head when Peck did not invite Bell to his wedding. Furthermore, Peck further distanced himself when Bell was accused, and convicted of, allegations surrounding a minor. The last time that the pair were seen together in public was at the 2017 VMAs. The moment has often been described as an "emotional reunion".

