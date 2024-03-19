Donald Trump Threatens To Deport Prince Harry If He's Re-Elected

This is not the first time that the indicted former president has threatened to kick the Duke of Sussex out of the U.S.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Former President Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Ohio

We'll have to ask Trump's supporters in hip-hop what they think of his latest threat to deport Prince Harry if he wins another election for President of the United States. Moreover, the indicted politician and business mogul recently sat down for an interview with GBN's Nigel Farage. During it, he warned that the Duke of Sussex would not get special treatment if he lies on his visa application, and it seems particularly centered around the former royal's admissions of hard drug use. Futhermore, this is a factor that could significantly affect a visa renewal process or the application itself, as it could make applicants and solicitors ineligible. Of course, Donald Trump failed to offer a specific plan here, but he threatened Harry if his visa contains gaps or false information.

However, it's more likely than not that Prince Harry's past drug use, much to Trump's dismay, will not pose that big of an issue concerning his visa. For those unaware, he currently lives in the U.S. on a visa and is still considering the idea to become a national citizen. Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is a natural-born U.S. citizen, and their children Archie and Lilibet are dual citizens. Since the election is months away, it seems like there's not much cause for concern either way.

Read More: Money Man Endorses Donald Trump

Trump's Threat To Prince Harry: Watch

Well, there is cause for concern, but it's because of the general campaign that Trump's brought about, not its relationship to an ex-British royal. "Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole [country]," he threatened at a recent Ohio rally in reference to the Chinese automobile industry. "That’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country."

Meanwhile, as more folks either align with or blast No. 45's right-wing tendencies, it sets up a wholly chaotic election year that we're already deep into. No matter how you slice it, it's going to be an ugly fight. Let's just hope the rants lessen with time. For more news on Donald Trump and Prince Harry, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Prince Harry Net Worth 2023: What Is Meghan Markle’s Husband Worth?

[via]

