Aubrey O'Day Roasted As She Clenches A Glass In Between Her Butt Cheeks For St. Patrick's Day

Aubrey O'Day is someone who has been known to do some controversial things from time to time. Overall, who doesn't? In this day and age, very little is considered not to be controversial in at least some capacity. However, there is no doubt that O'Day doesn't mind stirring the pot from time to time. There are a lot of ways to do this, and someone's social media output is definitely one of those ways. Not to mention, when you add a certain Holiday or celebration into the mix, the possibilities to get a reaction are truly endless.

Yesterday was St. Patrick's Day. For those who may not know, it is a celebration that is meant to honor Irish pride. Overall, it is also a day where people do a whole lot of drinking. When it comes to O'Day, she decided to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some unique antics on social media. In the video clip down below, you can see that she took a glass with a four-leaf clover on it, and put it between her butt cheeks. She subsequently twerks with the glass in there, and some people come over and pour alcohol into it. Needless to say, she appeared to be having a pretty great time.

Read More: Diddy Catches Aubrey O'Day & Kimora Lee's Heat, They Stand By Cassie's Story

Aubrey O'Day On The Gram

Unfortunately, for O'Day, not everyone was feeling these actions. In the comments section over at Hollywood Unlocked, the artist was getting clowned for the stunt. "She’s gonna be on the new season of Baddies, I guess she gotta make herself relevant," one person wrote. "I think it’s okay to dance have fun twerk, but up close like this is no. This is too personal," said another.

Let us know what you thought of these antics, in the comments section down below. Was she doing too much here, or is it passable? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Net Worth 2023: What Is The Danity Kane Singer Worth?