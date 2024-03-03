Erika De Casier Drops A Whole Vibe With "Still"

Multi-cultural R&B singer Erika de Casier is an extremely underrated artist in the R&B space. She has a serene and entrancing voice that can fit over pretty much any instrumental you throw her way. Born in Portugal to a Belgian mother, the soon-to-be 25-year-old artist is back with a new project that sees her attack that very challenge. Still is Erika de Casier's first record since 2021's Sensational.

She got this project out in late February, but we still wanted to give it a listen. We are sure glad we did, as there are plenty of fun and beautiful songs that add so much diversity to the tracklist. Speaking of which, there are 14 cuts to be heard on this one, making it her longest to date. Features include They Hate Change, Shygirl, and Blood Orange.

Listen To Still By Erika De Casier

As we mentioned, Erika is sensually singing on top of a wide range of instrumentals, many of which she had a hand in. Only herself, Natal Zaks, and Nick Leon are the producers on Still. That title may be a bit of an oxymoron, as Erika does not remain stuck with one type of production style. We highly encourage you check this one out ASAP.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Still, by Erika de Casier? Is this her best project ever, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest feature performance and why? Is she the most underrated R&B artist going right now?

Still Tracklist:

Right This Way Home Alone Lucky The Princess ice (feat. They Hate Change) Test It ooh Believe It Anxious Ex-Girlfriend (feat. Shygirl) Toxic My Day Off Twice (feat. Blood Orange) Someone

