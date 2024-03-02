The Weeknd Performs Unreleased "Take Me Back To LA" At Mike Dean Show

The Weeknd surprised fans by performing his unreleased song "Take Me Back To LA" during an appearance at Mike Dean's concert in LA. The song dates back to 2020 and has been heard a handful of times during live performances but has never been officially released by The Weeknd. It is believed to be one of several tracks that The Weeknd has in his vault that he has chosen not to release over the years.

Online, fans were stoked to hear the song, begging for The Weeknd to officially release it. "Come back to 2024 Abel is please need that loft music type shit," one fan wrote. "YES IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS SONG FOR 4 YEARS BRO OMGGG 🔥🔥🔥🔥," added another. How do you feel about "Take Me Back To LA"? Is it something you want to hear officially released? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: The Weeknd Reportedly "Ordered" To Film Unscripted Assault Scene For The Idol

The Weeknd Revealed As Co-Writer For Upcoming Film Project

Elsewhere, The Weeknd has been revealed as a co-writer for an upcoming film from director Trey Edward Shults. Little is known about the project, but The Weeknd will also reportedly star alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The untitled film is Shults' first since 2019's Waves. The film was an indie darling, scoring well with critics and audiences but failing to recoup its $6 million budget. Shults has two other feature films - 2015's Krisha and 2017's It Comes At Night.

However, Shults' 2024 outing is shaping up to be his biggest yet. Ortega is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood following her massive 2023 with Wednesday and Scream VI. Meanwhile, Keoghan comes off the critically acclaimed Saltburn. As for The Weeknd, he will likely be hoping for a better-received screen outing after the critical disaster of HBO's The Idol. A lot of criticism was leveled at the project from Euphoria's Sam Levinson. However, The Weeknd's portrayal of primary antagonist Tedros was notably slammed by critics.

Read More: Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Acting Role Is A Dystopian Sci-Fi Horror Film

[via]