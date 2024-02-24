Tony Shhnow Will Drop First LP Of 2024 In March, Releases "Watch"

Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow is hitting us with a twofer of exciting news! He will be dropping his first album of the year, Out The Woods, on March 7, and he has new single for us. This is all credited to Fader. Before that LP drops, Tony Shhnow has "Watch" to get us ready.

This and "Tryna See" are the two teasers for the 21-track project. Tony is rapping over a pluggnb beat on "Watch," a braggadocious cut. He is already warming things back up this winter after a very busy 2023. The 29-year-old artist put out two albums with one of them being a collaborative effort with fellow undergrounder Robb Bank$.

Listen To "Watch" By Tony Shhnow

Tony Shhnow got his fans and social media followers hyped up with the cover art and release date details. "OUT THE WOODS 3.7.24 + new single #Watch out now available everywhere ⛄️🪵🪓" In addition to this, Tony will also be at one of the biggest musical festivals of the year. You can find him at Rolling Loud, but while you wait for that, check out "Watch" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Watch," by Tony Shhnow? Is this the best track from the upcoming record Out The Woods, why or why not? Does Tony have one of the more underrated careers from an Atlanta rapper? Are you excited for the album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tony Shhnow. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Out The Woods Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Cool Minute

3. Don't Slip

4. What We Doin

5. 99 Overall (feat. 1TakeJay)

6. ADRENALINE Intermission

7. Salute (Yes)

8. Can't Leave

9. Animal Crossings (feat. 3AG Pilot)

10. Her Favorite

11. I'm Standing Right Here

12. Tryna See

13. LOST Intermission

14. No Time Soon

15. Pool (feat. PNDRN)

16. Watch

17. GUIDANCE Intermission

18. RollAnotha1

19. Outro

20. Hustla [Bonus Track]

21. Mind of Da Crook [Bonus Track]

