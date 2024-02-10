Tony Shhnow Drops Is Extremely Curious On "Tryna See"

2023 was a productive year for the underground rapper from California, Tony Shhnow. The mumble trap rapper likes to deliver carefree and sometimes dark trap bangers. In 2023, Tony put out 23 (!) singles and two projects. The first of the LP drops was a solo release called Love Streak which was 16 songs and just 37 minutes long. Shhnow fed his fans a second plate of the record four months later with a ChopNotSlop version. Then, in October right before Halloween, he teamed up with Robb Bank$ for I Can't Feel My Face Too. That tape was even shorter, sitting at 14 tracks and 29 minutes. DRAM was the only feature to be found on the tape.

2024 is already shaping up to be another year of massive proportions for Tony. On his Instagram, the 28-year-old revealed that another album or tape of sorts could be in the works. About one week ago, Tony Shhnow posted a picture of himself with the caption, "loading.." Then, a couple of days later, he posted another photo, saying, "mode.. #otw 🍃❄️"

Read More: Usher Will Strap On Roller Skates For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Listen To "Tryna See" By Tony Shhnow

Tony Shhnow could be hinting at something bigger down the line. But, for now, he is back with his first single of the year. "Tryna See" is a more "lovey" track that sees him trying to pursue a love interest. You can check out the spacey trap banger with the YouTube link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Tryna See," by Tony Shhnow? Is this one of his better recent singles, why or why not? Should we be expecting a new album coming this year? What is your favorite element of the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tony Shhnow. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Bronny James Hits Three In Front Of Booing Crowd, But Fans Still Call Cap On His Skill