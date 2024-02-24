Drake Jokingly Asks Canadian Government To Annex Buffalo

Drake has jokingly requested that the Canadian government annex the City of Buffalo to allow his friends living under travel restrictions to see him perform. "@canada can we make Buffalo a province for a day so my friends that can’t travel can come see me perform…just this one time,” Drake wrote on Instagram. The It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour is scheduled to arrive in Buffalo next week. The tour, featuring Lil Durk and J. Cole, is an extension of the tour Drake did last year with 21 Savage.

Buffalo has long been used as "not Canada" by various entities. When COVID travel restrictions made it difficult for MLB teams to visit Toronto, the Blue Jays briefly relocated to their minor league affiliate in Buffalo for several games. Buffalo is a common tour stop for musicians due to its size and promixity to Canada. The city is around 28 miles from the Canadian border. However, the Canadian government has yet to respond to Drake's request.

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Apple Music, Lionel Messi has revealed the artists that make up his pre-game warm-up playlist. Tracks include "First Person Shooter" from Drake and J. Cole, "Hustlin'" from Rick Ross, and "Don't Stop The Music" from Rihanna. Of course, the Argentine has plenty of Latin in the form of Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, and Maluma. “For as long as I can remember, music has played an important part in my life, especially on match days. Music quiets my mind, helps me stay calm and relaxed," Messi said.

Rick Ross was especially happy to see Messi join Inter Miami last season. “@leomessi welcome to Miami. Now let’s celebrate with this bottle of @officialbelaire [champagne classes emoji]," Ross wrote on Instagram, posing with a bottle of Belaire Rosé outside Miami's stadium. It's unclear how Drake, who is likely a Toronto FC fan, feels about Messi.

