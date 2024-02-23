Mase Tells A Story About Being Scammed By A Former Business Manager

Mase wouldn't name any names while telling the story

BYLavender Alexandria
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"

Mase has been involved in his fair share of behind the scenes rap drama. Most of it came from his affiliation with Bad Boys Records. During a recent episode of It Is What It Is he opened up about being scammed by a manager who worked for him earlier in his career. He doesn't name who specifically the manager in question is but does reveal that it came after he signed to Diddy's Bad Boys Records.

“I remember when I first got a deal with Bad Boy Records, I think it was my first business manager, he ran off not just with my money, he ran off with everybody’s money. So, we ain’t have no money to pay taxes," his story begins. "This n*gga ran off with everybody’s money. We couldn’t find him … I don’t want to say nobody’s name, but it was a few rappers. More than a handful.” He elaborates that he recruited Cam'Ron and some other rappers to confront the manager for running off with their money. Check out the podcast episode where they tell the story below.

Mase Tells His Story Of Getting Scammed By A Manager

Though Mase and Cam'Ron have shifted away from music with their newest podcast venture, they both claim they're still capable of delivering heat. During a recent episode the pair revealed that they still have unreleased music together in the vault. It's unclear if they have any plans to release it anytime soon, as neither seem to be focusing much on music recently.

The pair recently sparked a beef with fellow podcast host Shannon Sharpe. Mase in particular hit back hard after Sharpe mentioned him by name amid fans online comparing the two shows. What do you think of Ma$e's story about being scammed by a business manager earlier in his career? Do you think he should have named names while telling the story? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.