Mase Slams Shannon Sharpe After NFL Legend Calls Him A Fake Pastor

Mase has fired back at Shannon Sharpe following his recent description of the rapper as a “gangster pastor.” The shots between the two came after Mase trolled Sharpe for feuding with Mike Epps. Mase addressed the situation during the latest episode of It Is What It Is.

“Your boy chose to target me about the sets and the working out and all that. He called me a fake pastor and all that. I want to address it,” he told his co-host, Cam’ron. “Listen Shannon, I’m not the one to play with.” From there, he brought up several issues with Sharpe. For one, he mentioned the Club Shay Shay host’s back-and-forth with the father of NBA star Ja Morant. He also further complained about the feud with Epps. “If you are for Black people, this is not the way to carry yourself,” he said at one point. Mase also noted the respectful way Sharpe behaved with Skip Bayless, as compared to other Black voices in media.

Shannon Sharpe Coaches NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 16: Team Shannon Coach Shannon Sharpe communicates to his team during the first half against Team Stephen A. during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mase continued: “He said I’m a pastor-gangster or something like that. And I would tell him, for your spiritual comment, that was ignorant because if you know anything about faith, all the people that were apostles and pastors, they died horrific deaths, they went to jail, they were hung upside-down. So it’s as gangster as you could be when it talks about doing for others and being tough.” Check out his full response below.

Mase Responds To Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe and Epps made amends during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, last weekend. Sharpe shared a picture of the two on Instagram to confirm the news. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mase and Shannon Sharpe on HotNewHipHop.

