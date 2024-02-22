Coi Leray Reveals That She Accidentally Lost 8 Pounds

Whether it's mean fans in the comments of her Instagram posts or other rappers trying to use her as a punchline, Coi Leray's weight lives rent free in a lot of people's heads. Her skinny figure is often a point of discussion in ways both good and bad. For her part, Coi is no stranger to talking about it and attempting to be an advocate for body positivity. That includes sharing information about her own weight journey.

That's exactly what she did in a recent video. "I lost a couple lbs in case you didn't notice (not by choice)" the caption of her video reads. The video itself features Coi showing off her bikini body. In a second video she clarified that it was 8 pounds specifically that she lost. In the comments of a post recapping her claim, fans came to her defense over her weight loss. "it’s so much harder than people think it is to gain & maintain weight. especially with a fast metabolism" one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the videos of Coi discussing her weight loss below.

Coi Leray Discusses Her Weight Loss

Earlier this month, Coi Leray was present alongside the dozens and dozens of other celebrities in Las Vegas for this year's Super Bowl. She took to Instagram to share an impressive photo dump recapping her entire weekend at the big game. The trip came just a few days after she teamed up with Metro Boomin on a track called "Enjoy Yourself" is collaboration with Axe. It followed up their fan-favorite collab from Metro's Spider-Man sound track "Self Love."

Last year, Coi Leray released her new album COI. The project featured tons of sample-heavy pop and rap songs that clicked with some fans. Despite that, the album performed very poorly commercially, something Coi's adversaries haven't been shy about bringing up. What do you think of Coi Leray being so honest about her weight loss? Do you think she's helping break down barriers surrounding discussion of weight? Let us know in the comment section below.

