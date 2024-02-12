Coi Leray Shares Super Bowl Weekend Photo Dump

Over the weekend, celebrities gathered in bulk in Las Vegas to celebrate the Super Bowl. The biggest game of the football season didn't disappoint. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers dueled through an exciting second half and even into overtime. Kansas City residents and Taylor Swift fans were both happy to see the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a game-sealing touchdown.

But the weekend wasn't a let down for celebrity watchers either. As is the case almost every year, the Fanatics Super Bowl party was a star-studded event. It featured numerous high-profile musical performers and even more big name guests. One of which was Coi Leray, who showed up in the barely there combination of ultra short jean shorts and a tiny white top. She was also sporting a matching jacket and boots alongside a special "Coi" chain. As you'd expect, after the party she took to Instagram with a scintillating photo dump for her fans. Check out the pictures she shared below.

Read More: Coi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob Job

Coi Leray's Super Bowl Weekend Fit

"fun size" Coi captioned her Instagram post. Numerous other celebrities showed up in her comments section to praise her look. That included people like Fredo Bang and Winnie Harlow hyping her up. As is often the case though, Leray's fans also came through with jokes. "We get it but damn can you out some clothes on" one of the most liked comments on the post jokes.

Coi Leray is fresh off being name dropped by Eminem in a recent diss track. Though the focus was much more on her father Benzino, Coi's name was mentioned. She chose to take the high road and avoided any kind of formal response, instead criticizing the culture of rap beefs at large. What do you think of Coi Leray's revealing outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl party? Who was the best dressed celebrity you saw during the big game festivities in Las Vegas this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Coi Leray Twerks To Sexyy Red At The Club

[Via]