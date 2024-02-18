Ryan Destiny Unveils Sultry New Single "How Your Hands Feel"

Last week, Ryan Destiny unveiled her first original song in a year, "How Your Hands Feel." The sultry new single sees the Detroit native reminisce about a past lover, finding reminders of them in her every attempt to move on. The track follows the release of her cover of Khamari's 2023 A Brief Nirvana cut, "Doctor, My Eyes," which she shared with fans earlier this month. It also follows her dreamy, February 2023 single, "Lie Like That."

“I wanted to step into my sensual side," Ryan Destiny says of her latest release. "The song is sexy but vulnerable as well. Missing someone and having to let them know the way they made you feel is not always easy but this song feels like the confident and forward version of that mood. A good double back anthem.”

Ryan Destiny Steps Into Her "Sensual Side"

The release of "How Your Hands Feel" has already managed to get fans begging for more. The songstress's social media pages are flooded with requests for a full album, though it's unclear at the time of writing whether or not she has anything in the works.

Aside from her musical endeavors, Ryan Destiny has also been hard at work in her acting career. She's known for her roles in the hit shows Grown-ish and Star, and is set to appear in an upcoming biography about boxer Claressa "T-Rex" Shields, which is expected in August of this year. What do you think of Ryan Destiny's new song? Will you be adding "How Your Hands Feel" to your playlist? Do you hope she releases a full project sometime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

You said my sidе is beside myself

But that's where I'm at, yeah, yeah

If you can't show me what's good tonight

Then what's good with someone else?

I try to forget

