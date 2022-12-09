You may know her from Star or Grown-ish, but Ryan Destiny has been pursuing her music career since she was a pre-teen. The actress has proven to be a multi-hyphenate force in the industry, but before lighting up the small screen, she signed record deals and was a part of a girl group. Now, Ryan returns with an addition to your playlist this New Music Friday as she delivers her fresh single, “How Many.”

The track tells a tale that far too many are familiar with: a person you thought would stay loyal instead decides to move a little funny. Ahead of the arrival of “How Many,” Ryan chopped it up with us for our upcoming 12 Days of Christmas series and detailed the inspiration behind the record.

“I worked on this record with a writer named [Rook Monroe] and a producer duo named Trackside,” she exclusively told HNHH. “And I actually recorded this back in 2018, which is so crazy because it’s just so insane how the process goes. But yeah, I think we just wanted something to feel very authentic and like I was telling a story. I think that’s just what it feels like.”

“Those are some of my favorite—personally my favorite, R&B songs,” Ryan also added. “When it literally just feels like you’re telling a story of something that just happened to them. That’s how I wanted it to feel, and unfortunately, with a topic like this, it is very relatable [laughs] with a lot of women.”

“I really wanted to touch on that with a little bit of my own experiences with certain men and people that kinda just play you when you wanna just say, ‘I’m not the one.'”

In the hypnotizing visual, it looks as if Ryan Destiny pays homage to R&B hitmakers of yesteryear. Check out a snippet below and let us know your thoughts on the singer’s latest single, “How Many.”

Quotable Lyrics

I thought we should talk this out

But there’s not much left to talk about

I seen you with someone

But that someone’s not this someone

Who was I to think you’d come around