Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny Relationship Timeline

Among the myriad of captivating tales Hollywood provides daily, the relationship between Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny is a radiant saga. From the initial sparks of connection to the amazing love-filled photoshoots and the challenges that accompany stardom. Their journey is a fascinating exploration of two souls navigating the glitzy landscape of the entertainment industry while finding solace in each other's company.

Ryan Destiny has continued to focus on her music and acting, while Powers is more prominent in the acting scene. While the two have said their goodbyes (at least romantically), many still hope their love will be revived. On the flip side, many believe they’re back together but are keeping their relationships private. Nonetheless, here are all the times they’ve kept us swooning since their first meet-up in 2015.

2015: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Meet

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny first crossed paths in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party. Although the initial attraction was undeniable, the real sparks ignited when they connected and began talking on Instagram. In an interview for the digital cover of WeTheUrban in 2019, Destiny spoke about how their relationship started. “For a minute, we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings, sometimes you want to just shout to the world, ‘I love this person and I’m happy!’”

2018: A Glossy Red Carpet Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Ryan Destiny (L) and Keith Powers attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET)

In a glamorous stride into the spotlight, Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny made their first joint appearance on the red carpet at the prestigious BET Awards in 2018. As cameras flashed and the world watched, the couple gave off such undeniable chemistry. As expected, the rumor mill was on autopilot as news of their attendance made headlines. While some fans believed the pair simply attended the event together as friends, others went into a frenzy. Nonetheless, it wasn’t until the following year that the pair officially confirmed their relationship.

2019-2021: Relationship Confirmation & Becoming An “IT” Couple

In 2019, the couple made their relationship publicly official. Although they had embraced privacy over the years, the two decided to let the world in, albeit on the surface. They famously appeared together in magazine shoots and advertising campaigns, almost as a two-for-one celebrity bundle. The couple also dished out details of their love story on the digital cover of WeTheUrban in July. The fans weren’t complaining, however; they were eating up all the adorable moments.

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers continued to show off their power-couple status. If it wasn’t a sultry Calvin Klein campaign, it was sickly sweet social media posts. Fans ate each of these public displays with vigor, as evidenced by the extra-supportive comments. Evidently, the relationship had opened up a little more, and the couple seemed okay with it.

January-August 2022: Break-Up & Staying Friends

After four years together, the two shocked the world when it was announced that they were going their separate ways. A trusted source had told PEOPLE that they were “taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends.” Following the report, Powers and Destiny continued to be friends as promised. However, the occasional sightings of the former couple in the aftermath of their public separation stirred up some speculation about a potential reconciliation among fans. In August 2022, for example, Destiny joined Powers and his family for his birthday weekend. Soon after pictures hit the web, the swirl of romance rumors reached new heights.

March, April, & June 2023: Numerous Public Outings

Since 2023, Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have been regularly sighted together at ceremonies and award shows. In March, the two were seen enjoying each other’s company at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. The next month, the ex-lovers were spotted again at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, during the 2023 Coachella Festival. Alongside the other celebrities who attended, they seemed to be having fun at the Revolve Festival. To top it all off, Ryan Destiny accompanied Keith Powers as his date to the premiere of his film, The Perfect Find, during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

August-December 2023: Partying Together

In August, just around Powers’ birthday, the two shared nearly identical selfies that hinted heavily that they were in the same location. The two attended the star-studded release party for Victoria Monet’s JAGUAR II album that same month. For Halloween, Destiny and Powers stepped out in matching hamburger and hot dog costumes for a party. In November, the fashionable duo attended the ”Imaginary Dinner,” hosted by the clothing brand Off-White in collaboration with FARFETCH. The two were spotted serving looks and sitting side-by-side at the table. Just a month after, Destiny joined Powers and his family to celebrate Christmas. The celebration was filled with games, dancing, and laughter.

January 2024: Ryan’s Birthday Bash

For Destiny’s 29th birthday in January, she threw a “Club RD” themed party in Los Angeles. The party was attended by many, including Keke Palmer, Normani, and, of course, Keith Powers. With every joint outing, fans are coming closer to believing that Destiny and Powers may have gotten back together in secret. However, they’re yet to confirm or deny these rumors. Regardless, they’ve made their friendship work and are evidently happy with where they stand. Although their romance is not confirmed, we can only wait for the two to be open about their relationship.

