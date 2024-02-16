Birdman Goes Shirtless For 55th Birthday Post

Happy belated 55th birthday to Birdman, who celebrated the occasion on Thursday (February 16) by posting a shirtless picture of himself, posing to show off his many tattoos. "55yrs ROKSTAR," he captioned the post itself. "HBDAY 2MYSELF @cashmoneyofficial #RICHGANG #IDOIT4MSGLADYS #UPTOWNLIVINLEGEND." The Cash Money legend, whom recently received the keys to his home city of New Orleans along with his brother, also got a lot of love from MCs and hip-hop legends like Metro Boomin, Cam'ron, Trippie Redd, Quality Control's P, Jacquees, Bun B, Timbaland, and many more.

In fact, one of Birdman's biggest success stories dedicated a whole Instagram Story post to his 55th birthday. "More life Stunna!!!" Drake expressed on the social media platform, thanking him for opening up the Cash Money doors that led to his superstardom. "You forever checking on my well being forever supporting the movement never ask for nothing. Always quick to check somebody who thinks OVOCMB is for play man we love ya fr on Gladys." Hilariously enough, even other celebrities outside of rap culture like NFL legend Jerry Rice congratulated Baby on his big day.

Read More: Birdman Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Birdman's Birthday Post + Drake Shoutout

Of course, it's no surprise that such a long-lasting, influential, and impactful figure in hip-hop gets so much love from within and outside the community. After all, Birdman continues to be a powerful voice in the game, even doing his part to comment on and facilitate movement within the newer generation. For example, he recently warned Joe Budden to "leave YoungBoy alone" after the podcaster had some very harsh words for the Never Broke Again leader's artistry. Many said the same of the early Cash Money days, so to see the New Orleans native defend the current wave is unsurprisingly loyal to his own artistic path.

Meanwhile, there was also some recent news about rumors that he and Toni Braxton got engaged. She was quick to clear it up and deny that, but it was still curious to see how people reacted to the out-of-the-blue gossip train. We can see why folks would want to get with a shirtless Stunna, though. Jokes aside, for more news and the latest updates on Birdman, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Birdman Got Heated After He Called B.G. A “Rat”

[via]