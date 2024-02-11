Travis Scott Fans Caught Having Intercourse During His Las Vegas Club Show

Travis Scott has a lot of hardcore fans out there, but few of them take his intoxicating music this seriously. Moreover, fans at his show at the Hakkasan nightclub at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night (February 10) were met with quite the surprise. No, it's not Quavo, whom La Flame performed with at Michael Rubin's Fanatics party in the city for Super Bowl weekend. It wasn't his setlist, either, because there are too many hits in his catalog for him to miss. It was a couple in a hotel room overlooking the concert that got hot and heavy during the show, and had onlookers quite shocked, amused, or distracted.

We won't include the clip in this article, but if you're morbidly or lewdly curious, you can check the clip out in the "Via" link below. Still, February provided some steep competition for Travis Scott when it comes to how notable his live shows are... well, he's competing with himself. His Grammys performance made headlines for various reasons, one of which was his special guest Playboi Carti, who fans never expected to hit the Recording Academy stage. However, others thought UTOPIA deserved more love from the organization, and this performance also reflected that frustration from the artists themselves.

Read More: Joe Budden Slams “Bozos” Travis Scott & Playboi Carti For Grammy Performance

Travis Scott Performing At The 2024 Grammys

US rapper Travis Scott performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

What's more is that the Houston MC might be hitting the road again soon after this wild nightclub show, his Grammys slot, and his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour in support of UTOPIA. Rumors recently surfaced online of him and Drake hitting the road together for a European tour. There's no confirmation on that at press time, so if you're a die-hard fan of Travis Scott, Drizzy, or both, don't get your hopes up. But one can dream, right?

Meanwhile, fans really loved the "I KNOW ?" hitmaker's appearance on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures this week. "Fuk Sumn" is a hard-hitting banger also assisted by Playboi Carti, and it's probably the most high-profile and grand "hit" off the project. How bad do you want to see that song live? Let us know your thoughts on all this in the comments and come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

Read More: Travis Scott Has Fans Fuming After Shock Dropping His Signature Shoe

[via]