See You Next Year, AG Club, & ICECOLDBISHOP Collab For "How To Cry"

Compilation/music collective projects have been a thing for quite some time. However, it seems there are going to be a ton of them dropping in 2024. This weekend, one of the upstarts, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, put out their debut. hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚ had tons of solid tracks on it and the genres were plentiful. Lyrical Lemonade, while being around for several years, just formed into a music label of sorts to drop All Is Yellow. Another one on the rise is See You Next Year.

They got their start in 2022 and they also do not stay in one true lane. In just their short time as a collective, See You Next Year has worked with the legendary MIKE DEAN. However, that is not all. Teezo Touchdown, Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, and more have also seen the vision and have worked on tracks with them.

Listen To "How To Cry" By See You Next Year, AG Club, & ICECOLDBISHOP

They were able to create their first record back in 2022 called Pigeons & Planes presents: See You Next Year. Now, they are getting ready for their sophomore/sequel release. It will come out on March 29, according to Genius. It features the lead single "Big Bank" which had Kenny Mason and Paris Texas on it. For their second taster they bring on AG Club and ICECOLDBISHOP for a somber cut about depression and feelings of loneliness on "How To Cry."

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh it’s a cycle (Take it easy on me)

You look like my brother but right now you just a rival

Dead on arrival

All of this pain but nobody I can cry to

Asking what’s wrong, you somebody I’m gon' lie to (Just take it easy on me)

Nothing

