Heems Previews New Album Again With "Sri Lanka" Featuring Your Old Droog

Like a lot of rappers in 2024, Heems is on the path to a triumphant return with a big-time release. For the Punjabi-American underground MC, that moment is right around the corner. Heems has not put out a solo album since 2015 with Eat Pray Thug. When he puts out LAFANDAR, it would have almost been nine years to the day that Heems came through with an LP. What makes this comeback even more exciting is that it is a collaborative album.

Heems will be working with another multicultural talent, Lapgan. He is an Indian-American producer and will be handling the beats. Fans can expect the record on February 16 and to tide them over, he has two singles out. The lead song dropped back in late January. That featured Saul Williams and was titled "Accent."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Twerking Skills Compared To Jada Kingdom After "Hiss" Celebration Goes Viral

Listen To "Sri Lanka" By Heems & Your Old Droog

Now, Heems is bringing along Your Old Droog for a track. These two are familiar with each other, so you already know the chemistry will be there. They first worked together back in 2017 on "Bangladesh." Now, they are hopping over to "Sri Lanka" to trade excellent rhymes. You can check out the latest preview of LAFANDAR on YouTube and all streaming platforms.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Sri Lanka," by Heems, Lapgan, and Your Old Droog? Is this the better of the two tracks for his next album LAFANDAR, why or why not? Who had the stronger rap performance and why? Will this be the best album of his career? Who else do you want to see on the project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Heems, Your Old Droog, and Lapgan. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Usher Refutes Claim That R&B Is Dead, Says The Idea "Sounds Crazy"