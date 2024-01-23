Heems Returns With Saul Williams And Lapgan For "Accent," The Lead Single To His Upcoming Project

New York has so many corners of hip-hop, with underground being one of its most prevalent. That is where Punjabi-American rapper Heems has resided for his career. Overall, he has not been extremely active. He has delivered a decent string of singles over the past year as far as Heems' standards are concerned. But, the last full-length tape we got from him came back in 2015 with Eat Pray Thug.

However, that is all changing after almost nine (!) years. Heems will be dropping a collaboration album with Indian-American producer Lapgan. The tape will be titled LAFANDAR and is due to be released on Friday, February 16. It will be an offering from Heems' label Veena Sounds which is another exciting project of his.

Listen To "Accent" By Heems, Saul Williams, And Lapgan

A magazine will be part of this new endeavor and it looks to include things about music, food, fashion, and everything else that he has a burning desire for. To begin the rollout for Heems' new LP, he, Lapgan, and Saul Williams are here with a new boom-bap-inspired cut. "Accent" is the lead single and it features fantastic writing that begs a lot of deep questions about living a fulfilling life. Check out the track above.

Quotable Lyrics:

When premises betray promises, who do you run to?

Your feet are tired of running from hate

And they put a gun to your head and so you pray for peace

Become a piece of prey

Cried out, 'How do you muster tears for today?'

Do I aspire to a hashtag of my memory?

