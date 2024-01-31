Vic Spencer & Original Super Legend Bring Smoky And Dreamy Vibes To "Be Double Clip Tight"

Vic Spencer is a lyrical veteran from the Chicago rap scene that continues to treat us well with talent. The man got his start in the middle of the 2010 decade and has built out a strong catalog. Vic is someone who brings this sense of swagger but is also laid back at the same time. He has a voice that is a combination of Slim Thug, T.I., with a touch of Jadakiss.

It is a unique mix of names, but that makes Vic Spencer all the more interesting. He is able to methodically spit with the best of them and he has proven that over the years. Vic is doing that tenfold on his latest record with Original Super Legend. He is a rap producer who has a knack for coming up with creative jazzy instrumetals that will have you floating.

Listen To Be Double Clip Tight By Vic Spencer & Original Super Legend

The album, Be Double Clip Tight, has lots of themes about violence and street life. However, it contrasts nicely with the light and airy production. It feels like Vic was in a good headspace when crafting this LP with Original in the studio. be sure to check it out with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Be Double Clip Tight, by Vic Spencer and Original Super Legend? Is this the best album from the rapper so far, why or why not? What is the best beat here and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record? Which tracks are you gravitating toward so far?

Be Double Clip Tight Tracklist:

Memory Chemistry Good Seats At Notre Dame Frog Nuts 22 Hour Day Job Da Bogeyman Interlude Mr. Outsmoker Clouds vs. Clout (feat. Madam Money) Ghost Promotions Honest Hopes E-Cle, Pt. 5 Cologne (feat. Skunkz, Rasheed Chappell, Reef Hustle, Rome Streetz, Silent Snipers & the Musalini) Stage Full of Bodies

