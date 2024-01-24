Milwaukee Bucks Hire Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. The move comes a day after the team fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13. Rivers joins Milwaukee from ESPN, where he had been working as a broadcast analyst after being fired by the Sixers last offseason. Rivers was the Bucks' primary choice given his experience, availability, and history of coaching superstar tandems. Furthermore, Rivers has a strong history in Wisconsin. His jersey hangs in the rafters at Marquette University, where he was an All-American.

Despite Griffin coaching the Bucks to a 30-13 record, the team's defensive efficiency had dropped drastically, falling from 4th last year to 22nd this year. As a result, the organization believed they could find an update that would give them a better chance of championship success, per ESPN sources. "We wish Doc well and we look forward to documenting the next chapter of his coaching career. We have a deep roster of supremely talented commentators who will continue to serve NBA fans with tremendous skill, passion and expertise," David Roberts, ESPN's head of event and studio production, said in a statement.

Doc Rivers Takes Over In Milwaukee

In Summer 2023, Rivers said he was content to remain a coaching free agent after being linked to several coaching vacancies. "I don't know what I'm gonna do," Rivers told TMZ. "I'm just gonna enjoy life." After that, he signed on with ESPN as part of their revamped broadcast team with Mike Breen and Doris Burke. Rivers has been coaching since 1999 when he joined the Orlando Magic.

In a pre-season press conference attended by HotNewHipHop, Rivers noted that the Bucks were one of his favorites for the 2024 NBA title. However, his overall favorites were Denver and Boston. "Denver has to be the favorite. Aaron Gordon was such a good pickup for them and its one that not enough people talk about. However, the West is wide open. They [Denver] will have old contenders, young contenders. Meanwhile, Boston lost Marcus Smart, they lost their best defensive players. And then they go and get probably the best defensive guard in the league. I think that makes them the favorite in the East," Rivers said.

