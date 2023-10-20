Doc Rivers Names His Title Favorites For 2023/24 NBA Season

Doc Rivers has named the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics as his conference favorites for the upcoming NBA season. Rivers named the teams while speaking with reporters at an ESPN press conference, as Rivers will be joining the network as a broadcaster this season. "Denver has to be the favorite. Aaron Gordon was such a good pickup for them and its one that not enough people talk about," Rivers said, "However, the West is wide open. They [Denver] will have old contenders, young contenders. Meanwhile, Boston lost Marcus Smart, they lost their best defensive players. And then they go and get probably the best defensive guard in the league. I think that makes them the favorite in the East."

Rivers joins the broadcast booth after parting ways with the Sixers at the end of last season. However, it's not Rivers' first time behind the mic. After leaving the Magic in 2003, Rivers joined ABC to call the 2004 Finals. Rivers will join veteran broadcasters Mike Breen and Doris Burke on the broadcast team for the 2023/24. However, he also confirmed at the ESPN press conference that he had made no long-term agreement with the network.

Read More: Doc Rivers Says He’s “Just Gonna Enjoy Life” For The Time Being

Rivers' Former Player Misses Second Practice

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 15: James Harden #1 (R) and head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers interact during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on February 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, things aren't going well with Rivers' former team. James Harden missed Sixers practice for the second day in a row on Thursday. After stating that no reason was given for the first absence, the organization has now said Harden is away from the team due to a personal matter. "I think the organization has made it clear what's going on. They're working on stuff, as we say, day by day. We had a really good practice today. Very energetic. The guys that were here, that's what we're focused on," head coach Nick Nurse said when asked about the absence. Furthermore, Nurse said it was "unlikely" that Harden would play in the team's preseason finale against Atlanta on Friday.

The missing of practice is something that experts have been surprised hasn't happened sooner with Harden. The veteran has something of a reputation for being disruptive during offseason activities when he is trying to force a trade. However, it is believed that rumors of renewed discussions between the Sixers and Clippers compelled Harden to put in a few weeks of good behavior.

Read More: Ime Udoka Says Fred VanVleet Was A “Better Fit” Than James Harden For Rockets