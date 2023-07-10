Earlier this year, Doc Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after the team collapsed in the second round of the NBA playoffs. It was the second year in a row that Rivers had failed to get the team past the Conference Semifinals. While Rivers was later linked to a number of NBA vacancies, he ultimately remained unemployed after the five teams not named the Sixers found their head coaches. However, Rivers doesn’t mind in the slightest. He’s just enjoying the summer and enjoying life.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Rivers told TMZ. “I’m just gonna enjoy life.” Rivers has been coaching since 1999. That’s a long time to do one thing. Obviously, Rivers enjoys coaching but now, he finally gets to enjoy life at the pace he wants to enjoy it. Instead of having to draw up gameplans and worry about a W-L record, Rivers gets to do what he wants. And at the end of the day, isn’t that we all want? Is not the goal of life to be able to relax and enjoy the world around us? People can espouse the hustle-grind, work till you drop, don’t stop till you get that ring mentality. But no one really wants that. No one goes hiking or goes for a rustic lunch and thinks “man, I wish I was working right now instead”. Doc has the right idea – just enjoy life.

Rivers Says He’s Having A Phenomenal Summer

Rivers also said he’s having a “phenomenal” summer. I sincerely hope that continues for him. That’s literally it. That’s the story. They want me to tell you this story in 350 words but what more can you say about a 21-second video clip? Doc Rivers loves life. I am genuinely happy for him. He deserves that. There’s no drama, nothing to speculate on. What else do you want me to say?

In the nicest way possible – go touch some grass. Yes it’s hot as hell outside right now but don’t feel you need to keep reading all this toxic drama. Take a walk, go to dinner with a friend. Have you ever just looked at a bird? It’s awesome. We love to get ourselves caught up in this cycle of reading news that makes us angry (usually because it’s written to make us angry). Instead, just close this website and follow Doc Rivers’ example – go enjoy life.

