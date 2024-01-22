Nike Dunk Low “Sunset Orange” Release Details Revealed

Get ready to turn heads with the Nike Dunk Low, especially in the upcoming "Sunset Orange" edition. These sneakers are all about bringing a burst of color and cool vibes. The "Sunset Orange" colorway showcases a lively orange and tan combo, creating a dynamic look that's sure to stand out. Imagine walking into the sunset with these kicks – that's the kind of bold style they deliver. The shaggy suede all around adds an extra touch of texture, making them a unique and fashionable choice.

The Nike Dunk Low is a classic favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, and the "Sunset Orange" edition takes it to a whole new level. Comfort and style come together seamlessly, making these kicks a go-to for any casual occasion. Sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the release of these vibrant gems. If you're into uncomplicated coolness with a splash of bold color, keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Sunset Orange" – the perfect blend of simplicity and vibrancy for your feet. Step into a world of dynamic style with these upcoming kicks.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Panda" Release Date Revealed

“Sunset Orange” Nike Dunk Low

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a clean tan midsole. The uppers are constructed from an orange shaggy suede base, with tan suede overlays. Also, the shoes feature an orange suede Swoosh on the sides. Next, tan laces and an orange tongue complete the design. Finally, orange and tan Nike branding is found on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Sunset Orange” will be released during the Summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low "Jade Smoke" Officially Unveiled

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy