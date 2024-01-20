Jay Critch's "Too Rare" Single Urges Haters To Talk Trash With Their Chests: Stream

The second New Music Friday of 2024 was huge for hip-hop, with Kid Cudi and 21 Sav sharing their INSANO and american dream projects respectively. Things were quieter yesterday (January 19), though Blueface, 6ix9ine, and K Camp were among those who had new releases to share earlier in the week. Lil Dicky's Penith project is up on our site already, and in terms of singles, we've got recommendations from Finesse2tymes, JoeyBada**, and Fivio Foreign to get your weekend streaming started. Aside from those, Jay Critch has a hot new song for your consideration too.

"Too Rare" arrives in tandem with "Rich & Reckless," another song the 25-year-old unleashed this Friday with the help of Rich The Kid and Famous Dex. The latter is significantly shorter than Critch's solo effort, which finds his confidence on full display as he begs his haters to speak louder when keeping his name in their mouths.

Jay Critch Returns with New Heat

"They askin' how I'm doing, I'm like, 'Take a guess' / What can I say? I can't complain, I'm feelin' blessed," he spits as the nearly three-and-a-half minute-long effort begins. "I count a bag and then it's right on to the next one / And why you whispering? Boy, say that with your chest," Critch continues, setting the tone for what's sure to be a huge year.

Listen to Jay Critch's new single above, and add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music if you're already feeling "Too Rare." Make sure to check back in later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists. In the meantime, tap into Lil Wayne's latest, "Wassam Baby" with Rob49 at the link below.

They askin' how I'm doing, I'm like, "Take a guess"

What can I say? I can't complain, I'm feelin' blessed

I count a bag and then it's right on to the next one

And why you whispering? Boy, say that with your chest