LeBron James Shoves Away Fan Who Got A Bit Too Close: Watch

LeBron James is easily one of the most famous athletes in the entire world. Consequently, there are a lot of people out there who would love to speak with him. Whether it be haters or fans, there isn't a shortage of words waiting to be said to the Lakers superstar. Overall, this can certainly create a security concern. Wherever LeBron goes, he has to be cognizant of the fact that someone could try to get into contact with him, whether positive or negative. On Monday, he saw that first hand.

Prior to the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron was taking part in the warm-up. At one point, he went over to the bench. This is when a fan subsequently came up to him and grabbed his arm. It was all very sudden and it was very obvious that he should not have been there. In footage obtained by TMZ, LeBron could be seen shoving the fan away and sharing some words. From there, security came in and took the fan out of the situation.

Read More: LeBron James Celebrates Bronny After His First Game With USC, Watch The Highlights

LeBron James Protects His Space

Although this was probably an annoying thing to have to go through, it did not affect James and his performance. Instead, the Lakers went out against the Thunder and ended up winning. The Lakers are currently in the midst of a playoff fight thanks to a poor showing after winning the in-season tournament. Overall, LeBron continues to play at a high level, even though he is 39 years old. What he is doing is impressive, and we can only imagine what he will achieve next.

What did you think of how LeBron James handled the situation? Was he right to push the fan away or should he have talked it out with the man? Let us know your thoughts, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest stories involving some of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Lebron James Speaks On Kyrie Irving's Actions

[Via]