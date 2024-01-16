T H R O N E Teams Up With Paul Wall And AYGR For Incredible Symphony On "Truth Spoke Cold"

Rap duo and real-life couple T H R O N E are looking to make their mark in 2024. The multicultural collective is made up of YVHIKV (yuh-hey-guh) and Hayatheus. According to an interview piece from Native Max Magazine they met in a recording studio around 2019 and their relationship grew stronger with music. YVHIKV hails from Dewar, Oklahoma, while Hayatheus, or "H," grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Connecticut/NYC area. T H R O N E's YVHIKV is Mvskoke (Creek) and "H" is German and Jewish.

Essentially, T H R O N E is one of the most interesting stories in hip-hop right now and no one really knows about it. However, they might grab some people's attention with their newest offering "Truth Spoke Cold." Part of the reason for that is because they worked with legendary Southern rapper Paul Wall. The single opens up with epic synths that lead into the rapping performances, which are all outstanding.

Listen To "Truth Spoke Cold" By T H R O N E, Paul Wall, And AYGR

It sounds very similar to Tyler, The Creator's "RUNNING OUT OF TIME" in certain aspects, however, it is unique at the same time. Assumedly, the production comes from the third feature AYGR. However, this is not a lot of information about AYGR. Paul brings great lyricism to the table as he usually does. If you are looking to hear something a little different from the traditional hip-hop formula, give this a try. To learn more about T H R O N E, check out the rest of the interview below.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Truth Spoke Cold," by T H R O N E, Paul Wall, and AYGR? After hearing this, would you like us to continue covering T H R O N E? Out of all the singles so far in 2024, is this one of the best so far? Should they drop an album this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding T H R O N E and Paul Wall. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

