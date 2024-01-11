Cam'ron Finally Blesses Fans With "IIWII SEASON 3" Freestyle On DSPs: Stream

Cam'ron wowed fans last week when he dropped a freestyle to celebrate the start of Season 3 of his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is. Moreover, they begged for him to drop it on official streaming services, which he just did under the name"IIWII SEASON 3 FREESTYLE" on Wednesday (January 10). In it, the Dipset rapper tackles the instrumental to D'Angelo's song "Cruisin'" and comes through with some fantastic wordplay, storytelling, flows, and a lot of charismatic references. In addition, he also goes over his history growing up in Harlem, how his career's progressed over the years, and what he's looking forward to these days. Overall, it's a pretty impressive display from Killa Cam, and one that shows he still puts his whole heart into what he does.

Furthermore, there's not much else we can say about the beat's greatness; it's a D'Angelo cut, after all. String arrangements, key embellishments, soft guitars, and so much more meld together beautifully with a steady drum pattern and dense bass. Meanwhile, Halle Berry's almost-flame spits with a lot of confidence, allowing his rhymes and thought process to take him to unexpected places, such as a clever Mobb Deep homage. It proves how much his skill from the 2000s has maintained its appeal and freshness to this day, which is a hard feat to accomplish for any veteran spitter. Most importantly, though, Cam'ron sounds like he's having a lot of fun on this, something we can't blame him for in the slightest.

Cam'ron's "IIWII SEASON 3 FREESTYLE": Stream

Meanwhile, Cam'ron and Mase have a lot to look forward to for It Is What It Is Season 3. They will talk about their inspirations, speak on their evolving relationship, and as expected, react and break down a whole host of topics in pop culture and sports. We can't wait, especially if this is the quality standard. If you haven't heard "IIWII SEASON 3 FREESTYLE" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars below. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest great music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Saturdays deposit, chase the sun trust,

Word to Donald, then no one will ever trump us,

'Bout to put that in my bio,

I'm a Harlem n***a, got accepted by Ohio, how? Wow

