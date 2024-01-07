NLE Choppa Brings Another Grizzly But Well-Written Track With "Purge On Em" Featuring DJ BOOKER

I think many would agree that when NLE Choppa goes ballistic on a track, he is at his absolute best. Well, that is this case tenfold on a new song he and DJ BOOKER just came by with. You can find it on their album fresh off the presses, The Chosen Ones. It is a collaborative album that features seven tracks and zero features.

A fair amount of the songs in the tracklist are handled production-wise by BOOKER. However, this is more of a Choppa track than anything else. "Purge On Em" was the second single ahead of the release. The first was "Mem," which actually came out in 2022. "Purge On Em" was produced by Pluto Beats and Yokarza.

Listen To "Purge On Em" By NLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER

NLE hits a familiar pocket on this track, however, it is slowed down a bit. As we mentioned, the Memphis rapper is spitting murderously across this one. "All black attire, I cover my tats / And if I see a opp, I'ma slam like Shaq / Last n**** play with the gang, swear to god we left that boy limbs detached." It is the closer and might be the most well-written song on the LP. You can hear it for yourself with the link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Purge On Em," by NLE Choppa and DJ BOOKER? Is this the best track off of The Chosen Ones, why or why not? After hearing this album, should these two continue to collaborate more in the near future? What songs are you gravitating toward from the first couple of listens? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around NLE Choppa and DJ BOOKER. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s be duckin' and hidin' and sendin' Subliminals

Really we all know the score

Draco bullets ripped him up and clipped him up

Slipped him up like he walkin' on soap

N****s know I keep it tucked, might stick 'em up

I can't get it caught without on me

