Katt Williams Tells Wild Alleged Story About How Ludacris Ended Up In "Fast And Furious" Series

Katt Williams' new interview with Shannon Sharpe has been the talk of hundreds of thousands of fans online in the past few days. Since the full video dropped on YouTube it's amassed more than 5 million views and many of his claims are making the rounds online. But it's one of the wildest and least believable stories he tells that has grabbed plenty of attention online. The story centers around an alleged choice between him and Ludacris.

He claims that some kind of decision-making jurisdiction made the choice to put the rapper in some major film releases instead of Williams. He framed it as a $200 million deal to appear in 20 movies before asking how many of the Fast In The Furious movies have been made so far. Williams also makes the claim that Ludacris' wife was somehow given to him in this deal as well. In the comments of a clip from the story, fans discuss how unbelievable the story feels. "The way he looking directly in all cameras tells a lot about this convo," one of the top comments reads. "Lol I wonder what Ludacris said to this man for him to go in on his wife," another comment reads. Check out the full clip of the story below.

Katt Williams Gets Conspiratorial About Ludacris

Katt also brought up numerous beefs he has with various other comedians during the interview. One of those was Rickey Smiley, who was surprisingly cordial in his response to the callout. Williams also took aim at Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey for an alleged scandal involving stolen jokes that happened more than 20 years ago.

Williams also discussed the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case. His take on the high-profile affair wasn't particularly controversial though. He simply claimed that one of the two was lying, which seems true given that they told conflicting stories. What do you think about Katt Williams wild claims about how Ludacris ended up with his wife and cast in the Fast And Furious movies? Let us know in the comment section below.

