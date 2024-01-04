Katt Williams Tells Wild Alleged Story About How Ludacris Ended Up In "Fast And Furious" Series

Fans online are expressing doubt about the story.

BYLavender Alexandria
HBO's 13th Annual U.S. Comedy Arts Festival - Katt Williams

Katt Williams' new interview with Shannon Sharpe has been the talk of hundreds of thousands of fans online in the past few days. Since the full video dropped on YouTube it's amassed more than 5 million views and many of his claims are making the rounds online. But it's one of the wildest and least believable stories he tells that has grabbed plenty of attention online. The story centers around an alleged choice between him and Ludacris.

He claims that some kind of decision-making jurisdiction made the choice to put the rapper in some major film releases instead of Williams. He framed it as a $200 million deal to appear in 20 movies before asking how many of the Fast In The Furious movies have been made so far. Williams also makes the claim that Ludacris' wife was somehow given to him in this deal as well. In the comments of a clip from the story, fans discuss how unbelievable the story feels. "The way he looking directly in all cameras tells a lot about this convo," one of the top comments reads. "Lol I wonder what Ludacris said to this man for him to go in on his wife," another comment reads. Check out the full clip of the story below.

Read More: Katt Williams Likens Kanye West To Someone With A Learning Disability

Katt Williams Gets Conspiratorial About Ludacris

Katt also brought up numerous beefs he has with various other comedians during the interview. One of those was Rickey Smiley, who was surprisingly cordial in his response to the callout. Williams also took aim at Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey for an alleged scandal involving stolen jokes that happened more than 20 years ago.

Williams also discussed the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case. His take on the high-profile affair wasn't particularly controversial though. He simply claimed that one of the two was lying, which seems true given that they told conflicting stories. What do you think about Katt Williams wild claims about how Ludacris ended up with his wife and cast in the Fast And Furious movies? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Katt Williams' 7 Most Hilarious Movies

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.