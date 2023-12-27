Joe Blow And Larry June Drop Chill And Soul-Filled Track "Without You"

The state of California has been producing a lot of great albums from hip-hop artists in 2023. One of those that has just come out recently was Joe Blow's Generational Trauma. It might get more buzz early next year, due to its late release. He hails from Oakland and has been keeping a steady career ever since the early 1980s. However, he has slipped through the cracks for HNHH. Our first time covering him was for this new project.

He might not be the most well-known MC from the West Coast, but that is no slight. Joe has had to deal with artists like Kendrick Lamar, YG, Snoop Dogg and so many others taking the spotlight. If you have not listened to any of his material he is great at crafting gangsta rap and laid-back cuts. One of the songs to put your ears to is "Without You."

Read More: Aaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Christmas Day Dog Attack

Listen To "Without You" By Joe Blow And Larry June

The feature list for this 13-song tracklist is filled to the brim with talent. One of them who finds their way here is Larry June. He and Blow do a great job matching the energy. The beat is very lowkey and soulful, especially with the vocal sample. Larry is also known for this style so it was a match made in heaven at the end of the day.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Without You," by Joe Blow and Larry June? Is this the best track from Generational Trauma, why or why not? Does Larry have the best guest appearance on the album? Where does this project rank amongst the rest of Joe's discography? Did Larry have one of the best productive years of his career in 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Joe Blow and Larry June. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Bronny James Still Riding The Bench As Pac-12 Play Begins