Joe Blow Is Dealing With "Generational Trauma" On New Album

We are happy to report we have another "new artist" to talk about here at HNHH. This artist has been putting out music for about 40 plus years now. Somehow we have not covered any of his material, until today. That would be Oakland, California native, Joe Blow.

He specializes in gangsta, West Coast, and now more contemporary hip-hop as well. Joe Blow is more on the underground side of the spectrum. However, he has worked some of the best in the business. For example, he was able to gather a great cast for his newest record, Generational Trauma.

Listen To Generational Trauma By Joe Blow

Based on the title of the project, Blow is rapping very introspectively across it. "Thug Therapy" is one of the prime examples of well-written storytelling. He works alongside Mozzy, Benny The (Da) Butcher, Larry June, Freeway, Mista F.A.B., and more. You can check out Joe Blow's first album in two years with the Apple Music and Spotify links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Generational Trauma, by Joe Blow? Is this the rapper's best project he has ever put out, why or why not? Which songs are you messing with on the first few listens? Who had the best feature on here and why? Is Joe an underrated storyteller in hip-hop? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Joe Blow. Finally, stay with us for the best album posts throughout the week.

Generational Trauma Tracklist:

Moose On Da Loose 222 Thug Therapy (feat. Mozzy, Mistah F.A.B. & Skunnit) Week Ago (feat. Freeway & Benny Da Butcher) Stick Up Kids (feat. Big Sad 1900, Lil Blood & ShredGang Mone) Number and Adress (feat. J Stalin) Faithful (feat. UZA) Without You (feat. Larry June) You Wouldn't Understand (feat. Yhung T.O, Philthy Rich & Malachi LA) I'm Not Ok Feel My Pain (feat. Celly Ru & D-Lo) Daytona Music (feat. Lil AJ, 38 Spesh & Fed-X) On the Wake Up (feat. Cellski & Blaxk Jesus)

