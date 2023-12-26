Richard Sherman Makes Keyshawn Johnson Walk Out Of "Undisputed" After NFL MVP Take

Richard Sherman had Johnson heated.

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson are two of the newest faces on Undisputed. Overall, they were brought in to replace Shannon Sharpe. Unfortunately, Sharpe is a personality who is impossible to replace. Furthermore, as many fans have pointed out, Skip Bayless just doesn't have the same chemistry with these two. Regardless, the show persists and typically, the biggest arguments are between Sherman and Johnson. Sometimes, these conversations can get pretty heated and it leads to some good TV.

For instance, on Tuesday morning, these two had it out over the NFL MVP conversation. In the eyes of Johnson, it is very obvious right now that Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, deserves the MVP award. He has been phenomenal so far this season and has led his team to a league best 12-3 record. However, Sherman believes the MVP award could actually go to a QB who may not even make the playoffs. The quarterback in question is none other than Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

Richard Sherman Sounds Off

Based on the statistics, Allen is responsible for more touchdowns than any quarterback in the league. Therefore, Sherman believes this makes him the MVP compared to Jackson. Johnson was flabbergasted by this take and immediately let his displeasure be known. He ultimately walked off of the set, and left Skip right there by himself. It was pretty hilarious, and we can imagine a lot of fans were left in agreement with what Johnson did in that situation. After all, making Allen the MVP would be laughable knowing what we know right now.

With Sherman's take in mind, let us know who you think should be the MVP of this NFL season. Is Lamer Jackson a lock or should it go to someone else? Tell us, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and their upcoming moves.

