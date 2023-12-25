21 Savage Christmas Giveaway Earns Rapper Community Award

21 Savage has received a community impact award from the City of Atlanta following the fifth year of his Christmas giveaway in the city. Savage accepted his award in a ceremony attended by his manager and his mother. The award was presented by State Representative Billy Mitchell. Per HipHopDX, this year's drive saw Savage's foundation team up with the Wade Walker Park Family YCMA to provide some Christmas cheer. Savage himself was there to hand out gifts.

Despite having been born in the UK, Savage has firmly made himself a part of Atlanta. The run-up to Christmas also sees "21 Savage Day" on December 21. The event typically sees Savage perform in the city as the city honors him for his musical and cultural contributions. He recently returned to Atlanta after his first-ever European tour. The tour was made possible as 2023 marked the year that Savage finally got his green card, allowing him to legally leave the United States.

DaBaby Hosts Christmas Giveaway In Charlotte

However, Savage isn't the only rapper in the giving spirit this holiday season. DaBaby arrived to his annual Christmas giveaway in style, hanging out the side of his ride with a Santa hat and joint as people flocked to see the rapper. The annual event was happening in the rapper's hometown of Charlotte. Furthermore, it was held at the Eastway Church of God. Gifts given out included bikes, basketballs, and even TVs. "Give back. Give back when you're blessed if you're able to bless others," the rapper told local media outlets.

Furthermore, he expanded on why he puts on the drive every year. "I always remember my mom. Even when we had less, like when we didn't have enough, when we was barely holding on, when she was making ends meet, I always remember her going outside and us helping others. There's not a time in my life that my mama wasn't helping somebody else. You know what I'm saying?" the rapper told local media during the event.

