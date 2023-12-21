Jermell Charlo Audio Appears To Include Boxer Bragging About Assaulting His Wife

Audio of Jermell Charlo leaked after the boxer was arrested this week appears to include Charlo openly bragging about assaulting his wife. “I hit that b-tch like this in the eye. Socked her in the eye. Big swole purple thing came open. That b-tch called the cops on me. Like a woman. Like a regular woman," Charlo can be heard saying in the clip. While his alleged victim was not immediately named, his wife Chyane filed both a temporary restraining order and divorce papers against Charlo. This remains a developing story.

Charlo hasn't fought since a unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez earlier this year. Alvarez, who had told reporters he was "still in his prime" prior to the fight, spent most of the bout trying to goad Charlo into engaging. Charlo, who was fighting up two divisions, managed to avoid most of Alvarez's power attacks but rarely went on the offensive himself. "I feel like it wasn't me in there. I don't make excuses. You win some, you lose some. I'm undisputed in my weight; I was daring to be great. I'm proud of myself. He didn't knock me out; he knocked all the other guys out," Charlo said after the fight. Furthermore, Charlo confirmed that he would be returning to 154 pounds for the foreseeable future.

Read More: Von Miller Refuses To Comment On Domestic Violence Arrest

UFC Star Arrested

However, Charlo is not the only person who has been recently arrested for allegedly assaulting a family member. At the start of December, former UFC champion Jamahal Hill was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Michigan. Hill was booked at a jail in Kent County on November 27 and released later that same day. However, prosecutors also charged the 32-year-old with a single count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence. Hill was accused of assaulting his brother James. However, details about the altercation are scarce.

Hill rose to the top of his UFC weight division in January, beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 for the vacant light heavyweight title. However, Hill's tenure with the belt only lasted until July. After suffering an Achilles tendon rupture, Hill vacated the title. Alex Pereria took the vacant belt at UFC 295 last month. Prior to his arrest, Hill was expected to challenge Pereria for the belt once he recovered from his injury.

Read More: Former NBA G-League Player Chance Comanche Professes To Kidnapping And Murdering Maryana Rodgers

[via]