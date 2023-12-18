G6reddot Gives Fans A Full Dose Of The Type Of Artist He Is On Debut Album "Z Dot"

Florida's rap scene is garnering more and more attention as the days pass. This year BLP KOSHER has been a name that is bringing some idiosyncrasy to his music. His sometimes comedic tone and wacky bars have been winning some fans over. Not too long ago, he linked up with even newer up-and-comer, G6reddot.

He made his HNHH site debut with the single "SKRR SKRR" which dropped on YouTube and Soundcloud. The song featured some dark trap production and haunting piano keys. That song now makes its way onto his debut tape. G6reddot keeps the features to a minimum on Z Dot.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Former Bodyguard Shares Tory Lanez Song On Instagram Story

Listen To Z Dot By G6reddot

The youngster has 20 songs, which is quite a substantial amount for a first album. But, with today's streaming age it is not too surprising. A lot of the production choices feature a decent mixture of loud banging beats to some lighter-tone synths as well. G6 shares some similarities to others in the game, but he has a decent ear for sound and it is a fun listen overall.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Z Dot, by G6reddot? Is he going to be one of the best talents from Florida in the next couple of years? Which songs are you enjoying the most on the first few listens? For a debut album, should there have been fewer tracks, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around G6reddot. Finally, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Z Dot Tracklist:

Bully B4 Wanna Be(Slut) Star Life Abc 26 Seconds Interlude Closure Faded Slimed Out Get It Done Boss Tearz Falling Why? Main Ho Z Comma's Whole Lotta Money (feat. Skipondabeat) Slime Life 2 Plug Slipping Skrr Skrr

Read More: Lil Pump And Donald Trump Share A Selfie From UFC Event Where Fighter Claims Political Bias