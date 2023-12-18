DRAM Teams Up With EVEN Platform To Drop Off A Four-Track EP "BLACK SANTA"

There have been some interesting trends in hip-hop this year. AI technology has been a controversial tool in many music fans' eyes. It was turning a lot of heads a few months ago when a "Drake" and "The Weeknd" song was going viral online. So much so, that it even was up for GRAMMY consideration. This new movement might be a little more favorable, though, and DRAM is taking part in it.

Born in Germany and raised in Virginia, the 35-year-old diversely talented artist has just teamed up with a rising music platform. EVEN is a website and company based in California that looks to bring fans and musicians closer than ever before. It was founded last year and it is still in its beta stage. Big K.R.I.T. allowed exclusive access to a short project on the site about a week ago.

Listen To "BLACK SANTA" By DRAM On EVEN

DRAM is now the newest artist to work with the platform for a Christmas-themed EP, BLACK SANTA. You can purchase early access to the tape here. DRAM hopped on IG to let his followers and fans know where to find it. According to him, it will hit regular DSPs at some point. All of the tracks on the EP were written and produced by the rapper. There are some other perks available for those who purchase the project. Random customers could receive a surprise gift, early access to exclusive content, and messages from DRAM's community chat.

