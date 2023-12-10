Nia Long's Fake "Son" Arrested For Hitting Stranger With Tent Pole

Last weekend, a man was arrested in Santa Monica for assaulting a stranger in a park with a tent pole. The man told officials that he was Nia Long's 23-year-old son, Massai Dorsey II. That was later proven to be false. His name is actually Tamir Rasool Morris, and he has no connection to Long or her son.

It's unclear why he attempted to pose as Dorsey, but it's possible that he thought being related to a celebrity would lessen his consequences. Unfortunately for him, that was also proven to be false. On top of assault with a deadly weapon, he was booked for false impersonation. Reportedly, he was able to provide authorities with Dorsey's correct birthday, but was off by two years. They later took his fingerprints, which revealed his true identity.

Read More: Cam'ron Reveals Nia Long Still Hasn't Opened His Poetic DM

Man Poses As Nia Long's Son During Arrest

Authorities think he managed to get Dorsey's information from social media, and emphasize that Nia Long's real son wasn't at all involved. At the moment, the impersonator is behind bars. As for Long, the mother of two recently reflected on the year she's had, revealing her biggest regret of 2023. According to her, it was losing out on an opportunity to see Usher perform at his iconic Las Vegas My Way residency. Luckily for her, he plans to make a return in the new year.

"My only regret this year is missing @Usher in Vegas (sad eyes emoji)," she Tweeted last week. Usher responded, telling her, "Don't worry, I'll be back in Vegas on 2/11 (winky face emoji)." While some fans thought he was hinting at an extension of his residency, the date he provided coincides with the Super Bowl. What do you think of this man hitting a stranger with a tent pole and then trying to pose as Nia Long's son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Usher Responds To Nia Long's Tweet About Missing His Las Vegas Residency

[Via]