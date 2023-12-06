Lil Wayne Opens Up On How He Delivers Such Great Features

Lil Wayne has contributed as much to hip-hop as anybody and so much of that comes through on his own material and projects. But he's also developed a reputation for emerging on other artists' songs and delivering extremely impressive features. It's become so well known that fans hunt down Wayne's appearances wherever they can find them. Almost every time he appears on another artist's song he's known for absolutely killing it and in a new interview he explained his process for creating such memorable moments.

“When it comes to them verses and them features, I admit there’s a me that I turn on for features that I do not know what the hell goes on. I don’t know that guy, I just know he always comes through," Wayne explains during an interview with Apple Music. Tyga is also there with him and he uses the fellow rapper as a reference point for his success. "“Me featuring on someone’s song and killing the verse is just as sure as this man [Tyga] putting out a hit out. What Snoop said? These m*thaf*ckas right here, we don’t miss.” Check out the full interview below.

Read More: 2 Chainz Used To Be Lil Wayne's Weed Dealer

Lil Wayne Explains How He Makes Feature Verses

Examples of Wayne's feature abilities still drop regularly. Earlier this year he teamed up with Nas and delivered an absolute standout moment on the track "Never Die" from Nas' album Magic 3. Wayne also contributed to the memorable YG and Tyga track "Brand New" which landed on the pair's new playlist project Hit Me When U Leave The Klub.

Last month, Benny The Butcher dropped his highly-anticipated new single "Big Dog." The track features production from The Alchemist and a memorable guest appearance from Wayne. It's serving as the lead single to Benny's new album which is expected to drop next year. What do you think of Lil Wayne's explanation of how he pulls off such great features so consistently? What's your favorite Lil Wayne feature of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]