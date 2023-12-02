Slim Thug Suspects Diddy's Ex-Bodyguards "Snitching" Has Damaged His Trust

Earlier this month, Cassie sued Diddy, accusing him of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. They settled shortly after she filed, however, he was later hit with two additional lawsuits. Others, including his former employees, have also since come forward claiming to have witnessed his alleged misconduct. Slim Thug recently shared his thoughts on the situation, claiming that it must have taken a toll on Diddy's trust in those around him.

"Everybody just quick to tell on you," he explained. "So how do you ever trust a motherf*cker in your life? I'm not saying he innocent or he ain't do none of the sh*t they say, but just think about what that do to your trust." At the end of last month, Diddy's ex-bodyguard Roger Bonds came forward, alleging that he witnessed Diddy abuse Cassie along with other women. He was also named in Cassie's lawsuit. His account has since been deleted from Instagram.

Slim Thug Weighs In On Diddy's Situation Again

This isn't the first time Slim Thug has weighed in on Diddy's lawsuit. He previously suggested that Cassie was merely suing Diddy for money, insinuating she isn't actually a victim. "She got her bag and that's that. But I'm just saying - this doesn't sound like a victim/abuser situation to me. This sounds like a 'I need my bag' sort of situation. All you who really was abused and had it hard...I has sympathy for you. But you should call the police and shouldn't wait. If you really were abused, you should seek real justice for that," he said.

For obvious reasons, he was met with a great deal of backlash for his take. Countless commenters came to Cassie's defense, as it's notoriously difficult for victims to seek justice, particularly when their abuser is in a position of power. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

