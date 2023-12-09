Discover the perfect presents for footwear aficionados with the Ultimate New Balance Gift Guide. From performance-driven runners to stylish lifestyle kicks, this curated selection showcases top-notch options for every taste and need. Explore a range of innovative designs, superior comfort, and iconic New Balance craftsmanship. Whether gifting a fitness enthusiast or a fashion-forward individual, this guide offers a comprehensive array of choices to elevate their style and performance.

New Balance 990v6 "Grey"

Image via Stadium Goods

The 990v6 was once thought to be exclusively a "dad shoe" but has since done a complete 180. The sneakers are now incredibly fashionable, and this grey pair does everything you'd expect it to. Featuring a stacked look of different shades of grey, this pair is built for performance and fashion at the same time.

New Balance 550 "White/Grey"

Image via Stadium Goods

Where to even start with the 550? This model has been one of the top models of 2023, and it's only getting more popular. This pair features a clean colorway that combines an all-white leather upper with a solid grey sole that will hold up in the harshest of conditions. You can cop this pair at Stadium Goods right now.

New Balance 550 "White/Green"

Image via Stadium Goods

Continuing the 550 theme, we have another sneaker here that involves a bit more color. Still featuring the white leather base, this pair also contains forest green accents on the sole and throughout the uppers. The iconic "N" logo can be found in the beautiful shade of green.

New Balance WMNS 550 "Pink Sand"

Image via Stadium Goods

New Balance has also taken off in the women's department, and the 550 has once again made it on this list. This pair features a lighter touch of color to the otherwise white sneaker. Featuring both cream and light pink leather and suede, this pair certainly channels style and comfort in one, and it's available on Stadium Goods today!

New Balance 996 "Made in USA"

Image via Stadium Goods

Finally, the 996 is one of the most comfortable models and it's only right the pair gets a spot on this list. This pair features the USA colors, with a grey hairy suede dominating the uppers. You can purchase this pair, and more New Balance models, on Stadium Goods today.

