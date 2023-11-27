Drake Gets Surprising Response From Wiley After He Posts Skepta Diss

Drake is quite the fan of the U.K hip-hop scene, whether it's grime, drill, and a whole host of other subgenres and artists. However, his admiration for them might've gotten him in the middle of a beef within the Boy Better Know (BBK) collective. For those unaware, Skepta and Wiley are two excellent exponents of grime within this group, but they had a falling out and the latter soon distanced himself from the crew. Moreover, the 6ix God recently posted an old Skep freestyle on his Instagram Story which contains some very pointed shots towards Wiley. His response, though, is probably the most interesting part of this whole exchange.

"How can you be a king when you roll through anywhere?" Skepta spits in the clip that Drake reposted on social media recently. "Wiley, you don’t roll through anywhere, I go anywhere, fam, I’m never scared. You said you rep E3 but you never there, so lemme murk this guy. It’s all in your name, fam, I don’t need to try, I take away the W, I take away the Y. Fix up the other letters, all you do is just lie."

Drake Reposts Skepta Freestyle: Watch

Meanwhile, Wiley actually had some praise to say for Drake amid folks expecting him to pop off against him. "I’m not gonna lie I actually think Drake is a cold rapper." Not only that, but the British MC defended ghostwriting claims levied at the Toronto superstar– according to HipHopDX– and posted a video on social media of himself rocking out to Drizzy's new Scary Hours 3 cut, "Red Button." Not only that, but when a fan pointed out that he couldn't have picked this video by accident, Wiley still shrugged it off. "Oh ok well either way we haffi big up the man like Drizzy Marley everytime Yanam Zayin," he wrote.

Wiley's Responses

Of course, the OVO mogul is no stranger to beef within rap, but he usually keeps it within his own artistic and stateside lane. It's entirely possible that he thought this was just a cold freestyle regardless of context, and it's been a while since he tapped back into that scene. We'll see if this debate and these responses prompt a change in that anytime soon. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake, Skepta, and Wiley.

